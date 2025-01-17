Ariana Grande makes new move against Ethan Slater’s ex’s ‘homewrecker’ claim

Ariana Grande is desperately trying to stop Ethan Slater’s ex-wife’s “home-wrecker” allegation!
Recently, the former wife of the 32-year-old Redheads Anonymous star, Lilly Jay, penned a new essay in which she stirred the pot once again and took a swipe on Slater’s girlfriend Grande, reported Radaronline.
In her essay titled The Cut, Jay penned, "No one gets married thinking they'll get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity."
To stop Slater’s ex-wife’s sharp digs towards her and their relationship, a source revealed that Ariana Grande has made a new move, “pressuring” her love to stop Lilly Jay.
"She's pressuring Ethan to get her to stop, even pay her off if that's what it takes. She believes every time his ex puts herself out there, it's more damning to Ariana's image,” told the insider.
They added, "Ariana wants to marry Ethan, but fears that their past is going to follow them around forever if Lilly keeps bringing it up."
The tipster also noted that the Wicked starlet “absolutely hates” the fact that Jay every now and then keeps talking about them and basically calling her a “home-wrecker.”
"Lilly knows it's over with her and Ethan, but she also knows every time she comes out and comments on his betrayal, she makes his relationship with Ariana that much more difficult," the insider added.
It is pertinent to mention that Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater began dating while filming for their 2024 movie Wicked.
During that time, the We Can’t Be Friends singer was amidst split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez, while the These Untold Secrets star was married to his then-wife Lilly Jay.