King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024

King Charles loses unusual competition of 2024 with just few points

  • January 17, 2025


King Charles enrolled Sandringham Palace in an unusual contest, but missed to clinch top spot despite having the "wow factor."

The toilets of Sandringham estate received a platinum plus rating in Loo of the Year awards, held on Wednesday night in Solihull, West Mids.

As reported by The Sun, despite missing out on a “diamond” rating, King Charles' toilet garnered praises from the award ceremony judges, who commended Sandringham’s washroom technician Ann Bleser's work.

A source of Loo awards exclusively told the outlet that the 76-year-old monarch had encouraged the Norfolk estate to enter in the competition for the first time.

Meanwhile the manager of Loo of the Year Awards, Jane Kibble revealed, "Only around two per cent of loos get ‘diamond’ and Sandringham were close."

He continued, "They attended and have been told what they need to do to get to that level."

“Somebody had done their homework from the estate because they did very well with the criteria — with such things as low-level wash basins and low-level toilets and plants," he added.

Praising the washrooms of the royal estate, Jane noted, “It certainly had the wow factor.”

It is pertinent to mention, Sandringham emerged among 425 toilets out of 1,800 entrants to get the platinum plus rating.

While, The Centre shopping mall in Livingston, West Lothian, clinched the top spot in this hilarious unusual contest.

