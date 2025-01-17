Royal

King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project

Princess Anne launched a ‘next generation’ initiative for firefighters in latest move

  • January 17, 2025

Princess Anne is receiving King Charles’ appreciation on her brand-new initiative!

On Thursday, January 16, The Princess Royal made a visit to Fire Service College in Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire where she inaugurated the AI facility on the organisation’s milestone 50th anniversary.

Giving a nod to his sister’s incredible initiative, the British monarch shared a delightful video of the princess’ visit at the college on the official Instagram handle of the Royal Family on Friday, January 17.

Alongside the video, a caption was also written that mentioned a brief description about Princess Anne’s latest project.

The statement kicked off with a one-liner that read, “Equipping the next generation of firefighters!”

“The Princess Royal has opened a new ‘virtual reality’ immersive technology suite at the Fire Service College, celebrating its 50th anniversary,” it continued.

It added, “The new Immersive Skills Lab complements live fire training by using AI and hyper-realistic fire simulations to improve firefighting skills, while ensuring safety and reducing environmental impact.”

While on her visit, the princess also tested the AI device which is set to transform the lives of firefighters.

The latest technology will enable firefighters to train for fire extinguishing by replicating real-life scenarios, eliminating the need for actual fires.

