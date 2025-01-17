Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie

Princess Beatrice has broken down in tears as she reunited with her sister Princess Eugenie via video call, after the royal siblings spent their Christmas holidays apart.
The emotional moment was occurred during a call with the Teenage Cancer Trust, a charity that their mother, Sarah Ferguson, has been involved with for over 30 years.
During the call, the royals listened to stories from three young cancer patients, as well as testimony from Kate Collins, the chief executive of the charity.
As Kate summed up, Beatrice became tearful, prompting the chief executive of the charity, to acknowledge her emotional response.
"I'm sorry I seem to have upset people on the call,” Kate said.
Wiping tears away, Beatrice joked "Totally the opposite. I'm inspired. I am pregnant so I cry at absolutely everything."
The royal's candid comment caused her sister Eugenie to stifle a giggle.
The video call marked a special reunion for the sisters, who had spent Christmas apart.
Eugenie spent the holidays with her husband Jack Brooksbank's family for the first time since their wedding in 2018.
Meanwhile, Beatrice was expected to spend the holidays abroad with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his family. However, she had to cancel her plans following medical advice.
The royal, who is pregnant with her second child, was cautioned against travelling long distances.