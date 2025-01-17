Entertainment

Katy Perry 'starving to death' to compete with rising stars amid career woes

The ‘143’ singer Katy Perry takes drastic measures to revive her career amid competition with younger popstars

  January 17, 2025
Katy Perry is “starving herself to death” as pressure to compete with younger popstars is raising!

Recently, the 143 singer made fans concerns with her alarming skinny appearance after undergoing an “extreme weight loss” which as per a source was not because of dieting, Radaronline reported.

While speaking to the publication, the insider revealed that the 40-year-old Prism hitmaker is speculated to be taking “Ozempic” which she is not, but it’s just “stress” that has made the singer drop several pounds.

Last year, Perry signed off as the judge of American Idol to work on her comeback album, which also turned out to be a “flop,” giving her a huge setback.

"She had a really tough year, between having to leave Idol amid fan backlash and then launching this comeback album that totally flopped," the insider stated.

They continued to say that the career setback made Katy Perry “starve to death” as she got anxious, making her lose appetite.

While speaking, the source also disclosed that as Perry is ageing, she has also been under extreme pressure in the pop industry especially with many “younger pop stars” taking over the industry with their hits.

"Now that she's 40, she feels a ton of pressure to compete with younger pop stars, and in her mind, that meant being super fit. Unfortunately, she ended up losing most of the curves that made her so famous,” the tipster noted.

They added, "She seems to be very proud of how skinny she is, but there's no denying that this new look has aged her big-time. She doesn't look healthy. Her fans say she looks sickly, and it's hard to disagree."

Katy Perry released her seventh studio album 143 on September 20, 2024.

