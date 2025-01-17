King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their upcoming visit to Canada for the Invictus Games, a Manitoba school division has announced plans to revive a royal tradition, honoring king Charles.
The Mountain View School Division, which oversees 16 schools near Dauphin, will reintroduce the singing of "God Save the King" during morning announcements.
The decision marks a return to tradition for the western Manitoba schools, where the practice had previously been abandoned. The royal anthem will now be included in daily announcements across all schools in the Dauphin area.
According to Manitoba legislation, "O Canada" must be played at the start of the school day, while "God Save the King" should be played at the end.
"Good governance is about adhering to laws and regulations that are in place, regardless of how often they may have been previously observed,” Board chair Jason Gryba said of te decision.
He continued, "While some legislation may become less prominent over time, it remains our responsibility to uphold it as long as it is valid."
The Manitoba School Boards Association noted that no other boards have reinstated the tradition.
King Charles’ honors comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their visit to Canada next month.
The couple will attend the Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to February 16.