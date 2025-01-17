Royal

King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set visit to Canada next month to attend the Invictus Games

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 17, 2025


As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their upcoming visit to Canada for the Invictus Games, a Manitoba school division has announced plans to revive a royal tradition, honoring king Charles.

The Mountain View School Division, which oversees 16 schools near Dauphin, will reintroduce the singing of "God Save the King" during morning announcements.

The decision marks a return to tradition for the western Manitoba schools, where the practice had previously been abandoned. The royal anthem will now be included in daily announcements across all schools in the Dauphin area.

According to Manitoba legislation, "O Canada" must be played at the start of the school day, while "God Save the King" should be played at the end.

"Good governance is about adhering to laws and regulations that are in place, regardless of how often they may have been previously observed,” Board chair Jason Gryba said of te decision.

He continued, "While some legislation may become less prominent over time, it remains our responsibility to uphold it as long as it is valid."

The Manitoba School Boards Association noted that no other boards have reinstated the tradition.

King Charles’ honors comes as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their visit to Canada next month.

The couple will attend the Invictus Games, which will take place in Vancouver and Whistler from February 8 to February 16.

Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home

Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie

Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit

King Charles honored by Canadians ahead of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle visit
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘toxic’ work practices by former colleague
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
King Felipe presides key event in delightful new appearance
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
Queen Jetsun Pema of Bhutan Joins King Wangchuck to honors Laurene Powell Jobs
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles gives nod to Princess Anne’s ‘next generation’ project
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
King Charles nearly wins top spot in hilarious contest of 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s LA fires ‘Photo Op’ slammed as publicity stunt
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Princess Leonor makes first appearance after naval training departure
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Norway Queen Sonja discharged from hospital after successful surgery
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince Edward leaves UK ahead of Duchess Sophie's special day
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Prince William takes inspiration from King Charles after ‘new’ role
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony
Queen Rania visits Florida for meeting with Melania Trump before inauguration ceremony