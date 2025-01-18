Entertainment

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin ignited the romance rumours in 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
 Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin put split rumors to rest as they were spotted holding hands during a rare public outing in India, radiating couple goals.

As per the shared images, the frontman of Coldplay band was photographed with the Fifty Shades of Grey while holding hands and smiling during the out and about in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 17.

Martin opted for a comfort-casual in a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers, complete with a black graphic baseball cap.

On the other hand, Johnson donned a hat and fitted black tank midi dress, paired with a gray sweater tied around her waist and black sneakers.

To note, Martin and Johnson met for the first time in 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018.

As per a source, in March 2024 the couple was engaged for “years” after they ignited the romance rumours in 2020 but “were in no rush to get married.”

However, the breakup rumour was fueled up in summer but Johnson’s team shut them, saying the pair were “happily together.”

Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek

Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home

Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie

Pregnant Princess Beatrice tears up during emotional reunion with sister Eugenie
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement
Ariana Grande makes new move against Ethan Slater’s ex’s ‘homewrecker’ claim
Ariana Grande makes new move against Ethan Slater’s ex’s ‘homewrecker’ claim
Dame Joan Plowright, legendary British actress, dies at 95
Dame Joan Plowright, legendary British actress, dies at 95
Taylor Swift receives heartfelt praises from fellow singer Robbie Williams
Taylor Swift receives heartfelt praises from fellow singer Robbie Williams
Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle
Justin Baldoni shares shocking details amid Blake Lively legal battle