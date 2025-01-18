 Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin put split rumors to rest as they were spotted holding hands during a rare public outing in India, radiating couple goals.
As per the shared images, the frontman of Coldplay band was photographed with the Fifty Shades of Grey while holding hands and smiling during the out and about in Mumbai, India, on Friday, January 17.
Martin opted for a comfort-casual in a long-sleeved gray shirt, black pants and white sneakers, complete with a black graphic baseball cap.
On the other hand, Johnson donned a hat and fitted black tank midi dress, paired with a gray sweater tied around her waist and black sneakers.
To note, Martin and Johnson met for the first time in 2017 and made their first public appearance together at Stella McCartney’s Autumn 2018 Collection event in January 2018.
As per a source, in March 2024 the couple was engaged for “years” after they ignited the romance rumours in 2020 but “were in no rush to get married.”
However, the breakup rumour was fueled up in summer but Johnson’s team shut them, saying the pair were “happily together.”