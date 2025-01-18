Entertainment

Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet

'The Kardashians' star’s 'having fun supporting' the 'A Complete Unknown' star

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is all smiles these days, especially when it comes to supporting her beau, Timothée Chalamet.

As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Kardashians star’s "having fun supporting" the A Complete Unknown star during the award season.

A source went on to say, "She enjoys attending the events with him," adding, "She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."

The insider claimed that Jenner's decision to travel to Paris earlier this week to "celebrate his movie premiere" is proof that she is "really making an effort" to be by her boyfriend's side.

"Kylie is the happiest," the source continued, adding, "They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."

To note, Jenner and Chalamet made very rare public outings together as the couple recently spotted together at the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown.

Later, the mother of two and the actor made an outing to enjoy a romantic date night in the city of love.

Another source said that the couple were "very cute" during their Paris dinner date.

Notably, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been linked since April 2023.

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours

Bad Bunny smashes huge record amid Kendall Jenner split rumours
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama

Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters

'Supergiant' sea bug 'Darth Vader' discovered in Vietnamese waters
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit

Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
Justin Baldoni breaks silence amid Blake Lively's $400 million lawsuit drama
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Taylor Swift breaks cover after Justin Baldoni drags her in Blake Lively lawsuit
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson quash split rumors with big move
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Paris Hilton releases sweet video after LA fires destroyed her home
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Ryan Reynolds makes huge financial move amid Justin Baldoni $400M lawsuit
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Katy Perry ‘starving to death’ to compete with rising stars amid career woes
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Andy Cohen slammed for breaking news of David Lynch’s death during live show
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Paul Danan’s 'Celebrity Love Island's ex-girlfriend breaks silence on his death
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Liam Payne’s dad lands in million-dollars defamation case by Roger Nores
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to late director David Lynch
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco team up for emotional cause days after engagement