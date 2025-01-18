Kylie Jenner finds joy in attending events with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is all smiles these days, especially when it comes to supporting her beau, Timothée Chalamet.
As per PEOPLE, a source shared that The Kardashians star’s "having fun supporting" the A Complete Unknown star during the award season.
A source went on to say, "She enjoys attending the events with him," adding, "She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all."
The insider claimed that Jenner's decision to travel to Paris earlier this week to "celebrate his movie premiere" is proof that she is "really making an effort" to be by her boyfriend's side.
"Kylie is the happiest," the source continued, adding, "They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."
To note, Jenner and Chalamet made very rare public outings together as the couple recently spotted together at the Paris premiere of A Complete Unknown.
Later, the mother of two and the actor made an outing to enjoy a romantic date night in the city of love.
Another source said that the couple were "very cute" during their Paris dinner date.
Notably, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been linked since April 2023.