Entertainment

Kim Kardashian hints at secret romance in new ‘The Kardashians’ trailer

The SKIMS founder teased her secret relationship with a mystery man in the season 6 trailer

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 18, 2025
Kim Kardashian hinted at a secret romance with a mystery man and teasing, "I was fully lying," fueling speculation about her love life.

As per Page Six, on Friday, the SKIMS founder teased her secret relationship with a mystery man in the Season 6 trailer of The Kardashians.

“I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” she admitted in a confessional with the camera.

She quipped, “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention?” adding, “I don’t think you know me.”

In a trailer she also alluded to the fact that her relationship is serious as she discussed her plan to make “his closet” at her home.

“He’ll be happy,” she replied after her mom, Kris Jenner noted, “You must really like him.”

Previously in August 2024, Kim Kardashian told Jimmy Fallon that dating was “not what I want right now.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star previously dated Pete Davidson, whom she dated between the fall of 2021 and the summer of 2022 after her divorce from Kanye West.

She also ignited the relationship rumours with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. in early 2024.

However, they never made their relationship public.

