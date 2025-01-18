King Charles to take key step for Beatrice, Eugenie's future amid Prince Andrew feud

King Charles is reportedly frustrated as the ongoing drama surrounding Prince Andrew continues to affect his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
As per GB News, the royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams shared that the British Monarch is facing challenges regarding the Duke of York's residence at Royal Lodge.
The royal expert mentioned that King Charles encountered hardship in considering the Royal Lodge situation amid the rising pressures.
“We know he's got a lot of friends, and we know those friends can contribute," Fitzwilliams said.
"We don't know where the money is coming from, but the Crown Estate is satisfied that he has the money for necessary repairs under the lease," he added.
The expert continued, “Whether he leaves Royal Lodge, which the lease permits, to one of his daughters or both of his daughters, however, that's arranged, we simply don't know.”
According to the expert, the future of Royal Lodge would affect Prince Andrew's daughters.
The royal commentator revealed that Andrew soon to transfer the property right to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
"Anything involving the Yorks always involves Beatrice, and Eugenie as they are so very close," Fitzwilliams added.
Fitzwilliams noted that the King faced a uniquely complicated situation in addressing these matters.
"The King couldn't possibly afford any more problems, as there's enough trouble as it is.” the expert shared.
To note, this update came after Prince Andrew, who shifted to the Crown Estate property in 2003, secured funds to maintain his 75-year lease despite pressure to downsize following his departure from royal duties in 2019.