Duchess Sophie sends shocking message to Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex makes feelings clear on Meghan Markle's UK exit

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie Wessex, has seemingly left Meghan Markle heartbroken with a shocking revelation.

As per the inside sources, King Charles's sister-in-law is "relieved" after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal Family for one obvious reason.

The 59-year-old, who was given the title of Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023 after Charles' accretion to the throne was Countess of Wessex when Harry and Meghan were still a part of the Royal Family.

Having Meghan possessing a bigger title at that time, Sophie was obliged to curtsy to the Duchess of Sussex.

Now according to an inside source, Sophie feels "relieved" that she no longer has to honour Meghan.

"Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsy to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support," the source told Sunday Times.

While an another insider also reflected on Sophie's alleged struggles in gaining the recognition in the firm.

"Sophie and Edward were overshadowed because bigger stars in the family came along, and I think at times she did mind that," they said.

"But she was always pragmatic about their place in the hierarchy, unlike some others in the family," added the source.

This update comes amid the reports that Prince William will upgrade the royal roles of Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward after he will take the crown from King Charles.

