Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours

Bollywood's 'It' couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knots in April 2007

  January 18, 2025
Abhishek Bachchan finally opened up about his relationship with wife Aishwarya Rai amid the recent divorce speculations.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, the Dostana actor addressed the comparison he faced with his wife and father, Amitabh Bachchan.

Abhishek shared that its not easy but after 25 years, it is something that he got used to, noting, "If you’re comparing me to my father, you’re comparing to the best. And if I'm being compared to the best, then maybe I'm worthy of being considered alongside these great names. That's how I look at it."

While expressing pride in his family, the Dhoom actor also added,"My parents are my parents, my family is my family, my wife is my wife, and I am immensely proud of them, their achievements and everything they continue to do."

This marks the first time Abhishek talked about his wife amid the divorce rumours that have been circulating on social media for quite some time now.

These rumours gained more attention when the couple arrived separately at Ambani’s wedding in July, after which the Devdas actress was seen liking an Instagram post discussing the increase in "grey divorce."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai still have not confirmed nor denied the rumours but were seen together at Mumbai airport after coming back from holiday vacation with their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

