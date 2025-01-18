Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has publicly apologized to Saif Ali Khan following her controversial comment about a knife attack.
After facing a backlash on her toned-deaf behaviour on the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, the Hate Story 4 shared her apology.
Urvashi wrote that she “was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through.”
She shared, “I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”
Urvashi expressed her “deep regret” for her behaviour and showed support to Saif and his family that her "thoughts and prayers” are with them.
Talking about the Race star stabbing incident, Urvashi said, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."
To note, on Thursday, Saif was stabbed by looters who allegedly broke into his house and he faced multiple injuries.