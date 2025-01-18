Trending

Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack

Saif Ali Khan faced multiple injuries on Thursday morning

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has publicly apologized to Saif Ali Khan following her controversial comment about a knife attack.

After facing a backlash on her toned-deaf behaviour on the stabbing incident involving actor Saif Ali Khan, the Hate Story 4 shared her apology.

Urvashi wrote that she “was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through.”

She shared, “I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.”

Urvashi expressed her “deep regret” for her behaviour and showed support to Saif and his family that her "thoughts and prayers” are with them.

Talking about the Race star stabbing incident, Urvashi said, “It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed ₹105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

To note, on Thursday, Saif was stabbed by looters who allegedly broke into his house and he faced multiple injuries.

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires

Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires
US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine

US invests nearly $600M to develop Moderna's bird flu vaccine
Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s son Connor offers peeks into his 30th birthday
Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

Ben Affleck remains cool as military vehicles parked outside after FBI probe

Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Kangana Ranaut shares first statement on calls to ban 'Emergency'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Shoaib Malik pens cutest anniversary wish for wife Sana Javed: 'Many more'
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Kiara Advani makes 'soulmate' Sidharth Malhotra's birthday extra special
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: neighbour Karishma Tanna breaks silence on incident
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Mawra Hocane to reunite with Ameer Gilani in new drama after 'Jafaa' success
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Varun Dhawan kickstarts filming for 'Border 2'
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik mark one year of marital bliss with luscious 'breakfast'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Mohib Mirza showers praise on wife Sanam Saeed: 'Peaceful soul'
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence
Saif Ali Khan's team issue first statement after robbery incident at Bandra residence