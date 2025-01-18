Queen Margrethe takes on huge role in King Frederik's sudden absence

King Frederik and Queen Mary have embarked on a family holiday with their four children, leaving royal watchers curious about who will take on their duties in their absence.
As per Danish newspaper BILLED-BLADET, the Danish Royal palace confirmed, "The royal family is on a private stay abroad over the weekend."
Along with their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, the Danish monarch embarked on their family holidays.
However, it is not revealed the location where the King and Queen and their children are spending their holidays.
Frederik and Mary spent some time together out of the country last weekend, with their son and heir, Christian, acting as regent in his father's absence
But during their ongoing holidays, the palace confirmed through their calendar on their website that Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 84, is acting as regent from Friday to Sunday.
To note, King Frederik accessed the throne after Margrethe abdicated in favour of her son on 14 January 2024 following the end of her 52-year reign.
The former Danish Queen continues to participate in public activities and celebrated Christmas last month alongside Frederik, Mary, and their kids at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus.