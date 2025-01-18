Kylie Jenner slammed as ‘climate criminal’ over excessive private jet use amid wildfires

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash after her private jet made its 11th flight in just two weeks, emitting over 162 tons of CO2 emissions, amidst the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
According to the Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator, 162 tons of CO2 is equivalent of the electricity use of 33 homes for one year.
Since January 1, her luxury £70 million aircraft has flown 11 times, with the jet making three flights in one day on January 16.
Four of the flights were under one hour, with one journey lasting just 15 minutes.
Amidst all of this travelling, the Kylie Cosmetics founder posted about donating skincare products to teens affected by the wildfires which sparked a backlash, with followers accusing her of hypocrisy and labeling her a "climate criminal."
“We are truly heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles. Watching so many people forced to evacuate and hearing the stories of those who have lost everything is deeply saddening and difficult to comprehend,” the statement reads.
One Redditt user wrote, “Taking a private jet to Paris, which contributes to the warmer weather and wild fires in LA, and we know you do this many times a year, and then put a bandaid on middle class LA fire victims with your lotion, is horrific.”
While another added, “They don’t care. They will never care. Kylie sharing donation links is performative.”
In 2022, Kylie Jenner was slammed for taking a 12-minute flight on her private jet, for a 26-mile journey that would have taken just 39 minutes by car.