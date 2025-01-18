Royal

King Charles shares delightful update on Prince Edward ahead of Sophie's big day

Prince Edward represented King Charles at the state funeral of President Jimmy Carter in Washington last week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 18, 2025


King Charles has shared a heartwarming update on his younger brother, Prince Edward, ahead of a milestone celebration for the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie.

The Royal Family took to its Instagram account on Saturday to share glimpses of Prince Edward's recent military engagements in Estonia, leaving fans delighted.

Prince Edward began his overseas visit on Thursday with a series of military-focused events, including a cold weather training exercise.

“As Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards, The Duke of Edinburgh has visited troops currently deployed to Estonia and attended a training exercise in Harju County,” the caption noted.


It further added, “The cold weather operator course takes place every year in Estonia and involves soldiers spending two nights in a forest, learning how to build camps, make fires and find food and water.”

During the visit, His Royal Highness also visited Tapa Camp, an army base in Laane-Viru County.

The Duke arrived at Lennart Meri Tallinn Airport on Thursday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Mr Ross Allen, the ambassador to the Republic of Estonia.

Prince Edward was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of The Royal Dragoon Guards in August 2023, taking over the role from his brother, the King.

The update comes as the royal family prepares to mark a special occasion for Duchess of Edinburgh, who is set to celebrate her milestone birthday on Monday, January 20.

Last week, Prince Edward represented the British monarchy at the state funeral of President Jimmy Carter in Washington D.C.

