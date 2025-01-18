Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper not ready for engagement?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s engagement are not on the horizon anytime soon!
According to a source close to the couple, the loved-up couple are taking their relationship to the next level, but they're not feeling pressured to rush down the aisle.
The actor and the model are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step," a source told PEOPLE.
"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together," the insider further added.
The source also shared that both Hadid and Cooper's "families spend time together, and so do their kids. It’s very sweet."
"Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley,” they added.
Meanwhile, another source echoes similar sentiments to the outlet about the couple.
"They're very happy. They are busy with work, but also prioritize their relationship and daughters,” they noted.
Hadid and Cooper first sparked dating rumors in early October 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village.
The A Star Is Born actor was previously in a relationship with Irina Shayk, with whom he shares daughter Lea De Seine.
Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was previously in a relationship with Zayn Malik, with whom she shares daughter Khai.