Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has finally addressed the growing criticism of Sunn Mere Dil!
The Pakistani TV drama, which comprises of a star-studded cast that includes Maya Ali, Wahaj Ali, Hira Mani, Usama Khan, and Amar Khan, has been receiving severe backlash for quite some time due to its less compelling, slow, and dragging storyline, as well as the dialogues.
Besides fans, celebrities from the entertainment industry including Nadia Khan and Atiqa Odho have also criticized the show for its dialogues and plot.
When the host Ambreen Fatima asked why even after having a star-studded cast and being written by a top writer, the drama is still receiving much criticism, the Sunn Mere Dil writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar broke his silence and blasted the celebrities who criticized the TV serial.
He stated, “First it depends on who has been criticizing the drama as many of them are those whom I have never casted in my serials, which is one of the reasons why they’re doing this.”
“But there were some mistakes on our ends as well,” Qamar continued while quickly explaining, “Our end means, not at my end but the channel.”
Blaming the director and channel for the harsh criticism, he blasted, “26 episodes serial was dragged to 34-35 episodes, which impacted the development of storyline.”
Maya Ali and Wahaj Ali starrer Sunn Mere Dil has currently aired 31 episodes.