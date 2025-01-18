Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor

Ayeza Khan is known for her vibrant birthday celebrations, but she has kept it intimate this year.
The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress, who marked her 35th birthday on January 15, didn’t post anything on social media on her big day, leaving her ardent fans concerned.
However, Khan has now revealed that she has celebrated her birthday in an intimate setting, surrounded by loved ones.
The highlight of her special day was a sweet kiss from her husband, Danish Taimoor.
She took to her Instagram stories on Saturday to repost an animated reel showcasing moments of traditional old birthday celebration, which seemed particularly relevant to her this year.
“POV: When birthdays looked like this..,” the video reads.
“My birthday this year!” Khan wrote along the video, adding, “Thank you everyone for the wishes and sorry fans I forgot to take pictures.”
She also expressed gratitude to her family for their thoughtful gifts.
“But Hoorain gifted me the Stanley and Rayan a diary with a blue ink pen,” Khan wrote.
Khan then hinted at a romantic moment with her husband, Danish Taimoor, on her birthday, with a simple yet intimate phrase, adding, "and Danish…” along with a kiss emoji.
Ayeza Khan was born as Kanza Khan, on January 15, 1991 in Karachi.