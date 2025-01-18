Entertainment

Henry Cavill, Natalie Viscuso debut baby in adorable Gold Coast outing

Henry Cavill will be busy in Australia for the next few months working on 'Voltron'

  • January 18, 2025
Henry Cavill, girlfriend Natalie Viscuso make first appearance with baby on Gold Coast
Henry Cavill is enjoying some family time ahead of filming the new Voltron movie!

On Saturday, The Witcher actor and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso were seen taking a stroll on Queensland's Gold Coast with their rarely-seen baby.

The private couple, who are expecting to start filming the new Voltron movie in Australia, enjoyed the summer weather as they pushed their baby in a pram.

For the outing, Henry opted for a casually chic ensemble including a white button down shirt and dark blue jeans.

He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses and dark belt styled with a chunky watch and beige sandals.

Meanwhile, Natalie slipped into a black boho maxi dress over which she had on a flowing green cardigan, adding black flip flops.

The pair's baby was nestled in a black pram, accompanied by Viscuso's handbag and a straw hat.

Henry and Natalie announced they were expecting their first child together back in April last year.

“So very excited for this next phase of life - becoming a mama! I do hope this kid loves horror movies as much as I do, one day. #hellodarkness,” she wrote at the time.

Henry Cavill will be busy in Australia for the next few months working on Voltron.  

