Prince Albert declares National mourning day in Monaco after beloved friend's death

Prince Albert of Monaco has declared a National Day of Mourning on January 23 to honor his beloved late friend and the Minister of State, Didier Guillaume.
Guillaume, who had served as the Minister of State for Monaco since September 2, 2024, passed away on January 10, 2025, at the age of 65, after being hospitalized in Nice.
A statement from the government of Monaco also confirmed the move.
"Prince Albert II has decreed that a national mourning will be observed in the Principality of Monaco on the day of the funeral of Mr. Didier Guillaume, which will be celebrated in the Cathedral of Monaco on Thursday, January 23 at 11 a.m," it stated.
The statement continued, "The Prince has also ordered the flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings in the Principality, starting from Saturday, January 18 and until the end of the funeral.
"In addition, a minute of silence will be observed on Monday at 11 a.m., announced by a siren inviting everyone to pay their respects,” it added.
Last month, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene mourned the loss of their extended family member, Fernanda Biffi Casiraghi.