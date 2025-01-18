Entertainment

Kevin Costner shares rare childhood photo to mark milestone 70th birthday

The 'Yellowstone' actor celebrated his 70th birthday on Saturday, January 18

Kevin Costner is marking his milestone 70th birthday with nostalgia!

The Yellowstone actor took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a throwback photograph of himself from his childhood.

He posted a black and white image of himself decked out in cowboy gear as a child.

"Thank you guys for the birthday wishes. If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still," he wrote in the caption.

Costner further added, "Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams."


The sweet birthday post comes after a source close to Costner told PEOPLE that he is "in a good place and having fun with his family and friends."

 "He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," they said.

In June 2024, Kevin Costner confirmed his departure from Yellowstone's season 5B and later he celebrated directing, writing and starring in the Western epic Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. 

