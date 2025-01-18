Royal

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, reflected on her ‘own mortality’ in a bombshell admission

  by Web Desk
  • |
  January 18, 2025

Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession about ‘dark’ moments of her life


Sarah Ferguson felt all the horrifying emotions at once!

In a latest conversation with The Times, the 65-year-old Duchess of York made a heartbreaking confession as she teared up white reflecting on the horrifying and difficult time of her life.

During the interview, Fergie opened up about her cancer diagnoses which happened one after another “withing months” of each other.

"It was hard. I'm generally a positive person but cancer is like a bomb going off in your life,” the Duchess stated.

Reflecting on the “dark” moments and her “own mortality”, she shared, "One diagnosis is enough to deal with, but I had two in the space of a year. I don't mind admitting that my mind went to some dark places, reflecting on my own mortality.”

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2023 summer and as she underwent treatments for it, six months later in January 2024 the Duchess received another shock as she was diagnosed with a malignant melanoma.

In the conversation, Sarah Ferguson told the outlet that “meditation” and “mindfulness” were what helped her cope with the tough times and made her maintain positivity and balance.

