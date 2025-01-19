Entertainment

Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan parted ways in December 2024 after dating each other for a year

  • January 19, 2025

Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split 

Barry Keoghan recently discussed his challenges as a single parent days after his breakup with Sabrina Carpenter.

In a conversation with the Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, at a children’s care complex centre, the 32-year-old Irish actor shared that it is difficult to raise a child alone.

Berry has also admitted that his whole childhood was spent without his mother, who died when he was just 12 years.

"As I’ve got older and had my son, I realised that it was such hard work for her and, you know, her and my father. And luckily there was a good care system there, which is massively important," Barry remarked.

The Saltburn star, who shares his two-year-old son, Brando with his ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro, expressed his desire to assist authorities with child care.

"Anything to do with kids and care, I’m always wanting to help, and shine a light on it, and get attention to it," the father-of-one stated. 

These remarks by Barry surfaced on social media after his high-profile breakup with his singer girlfriend. 

Earlier in December, People magazine shared a report that an insider had revealed that the two had parted ways after dating each other for a year.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan, who began dating in December 2023, have ended their relationship as the couple wants to focus on their respective careers. 

