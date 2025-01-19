Entertainment

Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style

Bianca Censori and Kanye West turned heads during recent outing in Tokyo

  • January 19, 2025
Bianca Censori turned heads during a stylish outing with her husband, Kanye West, in Tokyo, where she was spotted wrapped in a statement-making furry white coat.

As per Page Six, the Yeezy architect stepped out with her husband, the Famous rapper and internet personality Justin LaBoy at Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills development.

During the outing, she was seen covering her lower half in a pair of lacy, sheer white tights and a pair of metallic pumps. Censori also wore her hair up in a slicked back, classy up-do for the outing.

Meanwhile, West donned his statement style, a black hoodie and matching pants while LaBoy wore a black puffer coat and baseball cap.

To note, the outing came after Censori was seen celebrating her 30th birthday in style with a star-studded soirée prior to this controversy.

Previously, West reunited with his three children, 9-year-old son, Saint, 6-year-old daughter, Chicago, and 5-year-old son, Psalm.

However, Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, left her house to avoid the flames in California.


