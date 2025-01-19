Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week 

Fahad Mustafa's iconic bike from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum rides into a new chapter for 46,000 AED.
The scenes, characters and props all were quite iconic in the blockbuster drama and so was Mustafa's bike that remained with him throughout the journey.
Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the Actor In Law star shared Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum's iconic bike that made it's way from TV screens to Dubai streets.
He captioned, "Even after winning hearts on screen, Mustafa’s bike from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum continues to spread love off-screen as we have auctioned the iconic ride for a noble cause through Indus Hospital."
"Mustafa has been a gift that keeps on giving and spreading love! Thank you to Indus Hospital for this opportunity!" the post further read.
Fans could not hold their sentiments over the news and rushed to the comments section to pour love.
One wrote, "Vote for season 2."
Another penned, "West Delhi swag."
"Love forever," a third user commented.
For the unversed, Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir's starrer Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum was a blockbuster.