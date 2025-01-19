Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway 

Trending

Actress Durefishan Saleem's 2025 is all about travel, fun and frolic

  • January 19, 2025
Florence, Italy just got a whole lot glamorous with Durefishan Saleem in town! 

Turning to Instagram on Sunday, the Khaie actress shared delightful pictures walking streets of Florence in style. 

After exploring the eye-catching architecture in Rome, Saleem headed to Florence for some fun. 

The images showed the actress beaming with delight as she enjoyed the winter vibes. 

Saleem opted to give her vacation dump an oomph with Atif Aslam and Hadiqa Kiani's popular hit Hona Tha Pyar. 

"Have a soul city-Florence," read the caption. 


Her die-hard fans heaped praise in the comments section, lauding Saleem's style and charisma. 

One fan wrote, "No one like you in this whole world." 

A second user penned, "You are proof that natural beauty does exist."

"Cutieee," a third user expressed. 

During her Rome getaway, the Pardes star developed love for art while also putting her cooking skills on display. 

On the work front, Durefishan Saleem gained popularity after starring in the blockbuster drama Ishq Murshid alongside Bilal Abbas Khan.

