Princess Kate, Meghan Markle lose fashion war to key royal

  • by Web Desk
  • January 19, 2025
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have seemingly lost the fashion war to key royal family member.

The royal family is renowned for the graceful fashion choices of female members.

Even though Princess Kate and the Duchess of Sussex are seemingly the most high-profile fashion icons of the Palace, an unexpected member of the Royal Family outspent them last year when it came to their looks.

As per reports from Mail Online, Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh "spent" £135,863 on her fashion choices in the last year, becoming the most out of any of the British royals, and fourth of the royal women worldwide.

Prince Edward, 60, wife Princess Sophie has made a name for herself among the royal fans for her iconic and timeless fashion looks.

The royal couple earned the title of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh from King Charles in 2023.

Meanwhile, Zara Tindall was next in line for her fashion bill in 2024.

Princess Anne’s daughter reportedly spending £107,800.96 on her wardrobe in the last calendar year.

On the other hand, Meghan came in third at £107,800.96 for her 2024 looks, with an average spend of £993.37 per piece, according to UFO No More.

