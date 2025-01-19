Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet 

Kylie Jenner cozied up with her children, embracing family time in the winter chill, while her sister Kendall Jenner enjoyed the thrill of the slopes during a lavish Aspen getaway.
The Kylie cosmetics founder took time out for her kids, son Aire, and daughter Stormi as she went for a lavish Aspen getaway alongside her sister Kendall.
In a shared image, the mother of two, opted to stay cozy as she wore a pair of black pants as well as a yellow and black-colored jacket.
She wrapped black scarf around her neck and a black helmet was placed on top of her head.
Kylie took off her gloves and hugged Aire in her arms as they relished their quiet daylight outing in the resort town.
Wearing a silver puffy jacket and black trousers, Kendall showcased her skiing prowess as she rode down one of the steep slopes.
The founder of 818 Tequila chose a black helmet with goggles as a final touch, just like her younger sibling.
To note, Kylie’s family getaway came after she was spotted on a romantic date with Timothee Chalamet at the upscale eatery, Bar des Prés, in Paris.