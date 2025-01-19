Entertainment

Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night

The 'Gladiator II' star Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams began dating each other in June last year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night  

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams sparked concern among fans after an emotional date night in the United Kingdom.

The couple, who began dating in June 2024, was recently spotted at a popular eatery in North London, where they seemed to be looking tense during their outing.

An insider has revealed to Daily Mail that Paul and Gracie's romantic date night turned into a worst nightmare after the two were seen crying in the restaurant.

The tipster stated, "They were sat at a table opposite each other, and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying."

"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too. She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterward," the source added.

An eyewitness further mentioned that everyone in the restaurant believed they were fighting, and it seemed they might be parting ways.

"Everyone saw it all godown, it looked like a break-up, we were just shocked at how public it all was," the insider said.

As of now, neither Paul Mescal's nor Gracie Abrams's representatives have confirmed their split reports so far.

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies
Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies
Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Travis Kelce gives heartfelt nod to Taylor Swift after major win
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Kanye West, Bianca Censori step out in Tokyo with uncanny style
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Khloé Kardashian accused of adopting niece Dream after releasing new photos
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Barry Keoghan opens up about struggles after Sabrina Carpenter split
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip
Justin Bieber gives sweet title to wife Hailey Bieber during intimate trip