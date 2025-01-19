Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night  

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams sparked concern among fans after an emotional date night in the United Kingdom.
The couple, who began dating in June 2024, was recently spotted at a popular eatery in North London, where they seemed to be looking tense during their outing.
An insider has revealed to Daily Mail that Paul and Gracie's romantic date night turned into a worst nightmare after the two were seen crying in the restaurant.
The tipster stated, "They were sat at a table opposite each other, and Paul had his head in his hands as Gracie just sat there crying."
"She was crying so much that he then started to cry too. She eventually got up and walked out of the restaurant while they were halfway through their meal and he was left to pay the bill before leaving shortly afterward," the source added.
An eyewitness further mentioned that everyone in the restaurant believed they were fighting, and it seemed they might be parting ways.
"Everyone saw it all godown, it looked like a break-up, we were just shocked at how public it all was," the insider said.
As of now, neither Paul Mescal's nor Gracie Abrams's representatives have confirmed their split reports so far.