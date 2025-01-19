Royal

Princess Kate takes break with James Middleton after heartfelt family update

The Princess of Wales along with Prince William and their children enjoyed a quiet getaway in Alps

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025


Princess Kate's heading back towards her peak as she and her family slip away to enjoy scenic ski getaway in the Alps.

On Sunday, Dailymail.com revealed that the Princess of Wales along with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis , enjoyed a quiet getaway in Alps just over two weeks ago.

The Wales family moved from their home at Anmer on the Sandringham estate shortly after Christmas, and spent several days away.

As per the staff member, “It was lovely to see Kate relaxing and enjoying herself.”

The source went on to say, “They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn't recognise them. It was not the first time we had seen them. They have been coming here for years. I think they love the area. We often see Kate's sister Pippa as well.”

Also, Kate spent time with her brother James as they were seen together at the restaurant.

An onlooker said, “James was there with his wife and then Kate arrived with Charlotte and Louis. It seemed like a bit of a Middleton family knees-up. Everyone seemed to be really happy.”

To note, the report came after Kate made a visit to the hospital where she had chemotherapy, and announced last week that she was 'in remission' from cancer.

