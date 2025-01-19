Trending

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Pakistani actress Sajal Ali aces her style game during a star-studded event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet 

Sajal Ali is a style icon and her latest social media update says it all. 

The actress, who arrived at the 20th-year-celebration of Hum TV in Karachi, turned a saree queen. 

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress shared gorgeous looks from the weekend event laced with fun, music and dance. 


At the glitzy evening, Sajal opted to beat the intense cold winds in a black silk saree. 

The star had her voluminous hair styled in curls which effortlessly cascaded down her shoulders. 

In the makeup department, Sajal went light with her natural glow and pretty smile doing the talking. 

She wore no accessories to complement her look for the evening. 

While Yasir Hussain and Sanam Saeed hosted the rehearsals to mark Hum TV's 20th anniversary celebrations, other Lollywood bigwigs shined at the red carpet. 

To note, this event marks the reunion of actors Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir, who parted ways after two years of marriage. 

For the unversed, while Sajal Ali remains focused on her career post divorce, Ahad seemingly has given love another chance with Hum Tum co-actress Ramsha Khan. 

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire

Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy

Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Kartik Aaryan addresses harrowing incident