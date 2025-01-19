Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet 

Sajal Ali is a style icon and her latest social media update says it all.
The actress, who arrived at the 20th-year-celebration of Hum TV in Karachi, turned a saree queen.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress shared gorgeous looks from the weekend event laced with fun, music and dance.
At the glitzy evening, Sajal opted to beat the intense cold winds in a black silk saree.
The star had her voluminous hair styled in curls which effortlessly cascaded down her shoulders.
In the makeup department, Sajal went light with her natural glow and pretty smile doing the talking.
She wore no accessories to complement her look for the evening.
While Yasir Hussain and Sanam Saeed hosted the rehearsals to mark Hum TV's 20th anniversary celebrations, other Lollywood bigwigs shined at the red carpet.
To note, this event marks the reunion of actors Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir, who parted ways after two years of marriage.
For the unversed, while Sajal Ali remains focused on her career post divorce, Ahad seemingly has given love another chance with Hum Tum co-actress Ramsha Khan.