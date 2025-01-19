Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy 

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has recently shared a hilarious video of himself and his adorable kids amid the ongoing Moana 2 legal drama.
Taking to Instagram, the father-of-two shared a playful clip featuring himself and his two little girls, Jasmine and Tiana, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian.
The viral video clip of Dwayne began with his dramatic look as he allowed his little ones to apply makeup on his face.
In the clip, Jasmine and Tiana were seen accessorising their dad with heart-gem earrings and a pink heart necklace.
The 52-year-old professional wrestler-turned-actor captioned his post, "What started with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you” and me saying."
"Yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym," he continued.
Dwayne has also added a few fun-filled hashtags in his caption that reads, "#hellodarknessmyoldfriend #papabearduties."
"Hey I know they won’t always be little or prefer hanging out with daddy when they’re older, but they’ll always be my baby girls so I’ll take this abuse all day long - bring it on," the Red One star further concluded.
This post of the Red Notice actor came after a report claimed that an animator named Buck Woodall filed a copyright case against his newly released animated film’s creators.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multimedia and digital film producer filed a copyright lawsuit on Friday, January 10th, in California federal court, in which he accused the movie's production team of stealing several scenes from his animated film Bucky.
Despite being a part of Moana 2, Dwayne Johnson has not publicly commented on the matter yet.