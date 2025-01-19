Trending

Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal the spotlight at latest event

Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed were spotted out and about over the weekend

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane add grace to Hum TVs two-decade celebration
Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane add grace to Hum TV's two-decade celebration 

Farhan Saeed graced Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations but not without wife Urwa Hocane. 

In a clip surfacing on social media, the lovebirds together arrived in the spotlight, posing for pictures and serving lewks. 

What caught eyeballs was Saeed's protective gesture for wifey as he gently held her hand amidst the crowds. 

At the grand event, the superstar couple oozed charm in exquisite outfits. 


The Udaari actress looked drop dead gorgeous in an ethnic dress with spaghetti strips and carried it off with a matching clutch bag. 

She had her long tresses neatly curled with her dark red manicured nails standing out. 

Meanwhile, her singer husband sported a sky blue kurta for the event. 

Shortly after the video did rounds, their ardent fans dropped love-filled messages. While some called them 'adorable' others slammed the Governor house for hosting such events.

For the unversed, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are parents to a daughter named Jahan Aara. 

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family
King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie

King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday

Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hiba Bukhari, Arez Ahmed make first appearance after birth of daughter
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations: Sajal Ali dazzles at the red carpet
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Bohemia uncovers surprising truth about his performance at Soul Fest, Lahore
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Durefishan Saleem unveils enchanting shots from her Florence getaway
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Fahad Mustafa makes major move amid hectic week
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Vivek Oberoi sends his best wishes to actor
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Darshan Raval marries 'best friend' Dharal Sureila in intimate ceremony
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Ayeza Khan celebrates 34th birthday with sweet kiss from Danish Taimoor
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar breaks silence on ‘Sunn Mere Dil’ criticism
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Aamir Khan fuels excitement as he reminiscences 'Dil Chahta Hai' memories
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Abhishek Bachchan gives first statement about Aishwarya Rai amid divorce rumours
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack
Saif Ali Khan receives heartfelt apology after stabbing attack