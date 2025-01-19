Farhan Saeed, Urwa Hocane steal the spotlight at latest event

Farhan Saeed graced Hum TV 20th anniversary celebrations but not without wife Urwa Hocane.
In a clip surfacing on social media, the lovebirds together arrived in the spotlight, posing for pictures and serving lewks.
What caught eyeballs was Saeed's protective gesture for wifey as he gently held her hand amidst the crowds.
At the grand event, the superstar couple oozed charm in exquisite outfits.
The Udaari actress looked drop dead gorgeous in an ethnic dress with spaghetti strips and carried it off with a matching clutch bag.
She had her long tresses neatly curled with her dark red manicured nails standing out.
Meanwhile, her singer husband sported a sky blue kurta for the event.
Shortly after the video did rounds, their ardent fans dropped love-filled messages. While some called them 'adorable' others slammed the Governor house for hosting such events.
For the unversed, Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed are parents to a daughter named Jahan Aara.