Dave Chappelle takes brutal dig at Sean 'Diddy' Combs on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dave Chappelle has taken a humorous dig at Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.
In the latest episode of the superhit sketch comedy show, the 51-year-old stand-up comedian sarcastically joked about the rapper, who is currently jailed over serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering.
Dave allegedly claimed that he was 'too ugly' to be invited to Diddy’s alleged parties.
"I've been in trouble in my day, but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy... this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble," he stated.
The Half-Baked star later revealed the real reason for not attending Diddy’s controversial gatherings; he remarked, "I have snitch energy. I look like I'll tell. The last thing you wanna see at the orgy is me looking across at you."
"I don't think I've ever seen anything like this. They've got this guy in a RICO case by himself!" Dave added.
He also aimed at his previous controversial remarks for the politician Donald Trump in the show, saying he was "tired of being controversial."
At one point, Dave Chappelle admitted that the real reason for agreeing to host Saturday Night Live again was to roast the politician.