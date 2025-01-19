Entertainment

Dave Chappelle takes brutal dig at Sean 'Diddy' Combs on 'Saturday Night Live'

American stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle recently joked about Sean Diddy Combs during 'SNL'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
Dave Chappelle takes brutal dig at Sean Diddy Combs on Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle takes brutal dig at Sean 'Diddy' Combs on 'Saturday Night Live'

Dave Chappelle has taken a humorous dig at Sean 'Diddy' Combs during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live

In the latest episode of the superhit sketch comedy show, the 51-year-old stand-up comedian sarcastically joked about the rapper, who is currently jailed over serious charges of human trafficking and racketeering. 

Dave allegedly claimed that he was 'too ugly' to be invited to Diddy’s alleged parties.

"I've been in trouble in my day, but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy... this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble," he stated.

The Half-Baked star later revealed the real reason for not attending Diddy’s controversial gatherings; he remarked, "I have snitch energy. I look like I'll tell. The last thing you wanna see at the orgy is me looking across at you."

"I don't think I've ever seen anything like this. They've got this guy in a RICO case by himself!" Dave added.

He also aimed at his previous controversial remarks for the politician Donald Trump in the show, saying he was "tired of being controversial."

At one point, Dave Chappelle admitted that the real reason for agreeing to host Saturday Night Live again was to roast the politician. 

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family
King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie

King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday

Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday
Joe Alwyn recalls fake blood prank as kid that nearly got him arrested
Joe Alwyn recalls fake blood prank as kid that nearly got him arrested
Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family
Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family
Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday
Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday
Paris Hilton shares delightful video amid LA fires ‘evacuation chaos’
Paris Hilton shares delightful video amid LA fires ‘evacuation chaos’
Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies
Bella Hadid sends prayers to Palestine, California victims amid tragedies
Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Jennifer Garner takes immediate action after losing friend in LA fire
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Dwayne Johnson releases hilarious video amid 'Moana 2' legal controversy
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Joe Jonas stuns onlookers with bold fresh look in playful video
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night
Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams spark split rumours after emotional date night
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Kylie Jenner enjoys family time after spotted on date with Timothee Chalamet
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Madonna's big day gets ruined by police amid Akeem Morris dating
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin visit temple after shooting down split rumours