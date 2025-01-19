Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday

Mark Rylance is mourning the loss of his beloved wife Claire Van Kampen!
The theatre director has passed away at the age of 71 after being diagnosed with cancer.
Rylance and her daughter Juliet confirmed her sad demise in a heartfelt statement to PEOPLE.
"Claire Louise van Kampen, Lady Rylance, has died this morning, Saturday the 18th of January at 11:47, in the ancient town of Kassel, Germany, surrounded by her family," the family announced.
The statement further added, "Claire has died of cancer on Mark Rylance’s 65th Birthday. Her youngest daughter having died in 2012, she leaves her eldest daughter, Juliet Rylance, her two husbands, and countless beloved friends in England and America."
"We thank her for imbuing our lives with her magic, music, laughter, and love,” they added.
Claire had been diagnosed with cancer before her death, as per BBC News.
According to the outlet, Claire, who was born in London and trained at the Royal College of Music studying piano and music theory, joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1986, where she became the first female musical director.
Claire Van Kampen and Mark Rylance tied the knot in 1989.