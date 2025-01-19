King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie

King Charles and Queen Camilla beamed with joy as they stepped out after honoring Duchess Sophie ahead of her milestone birthday.
The King and Queen attended Sunday service at Crathie Kirk near Balmoral, earlier in the day.
During the outing, Charles and Camilla looked relaxed as they made their way through the roads close to their Scottish estate in their luxurious Audi.
Charles was spotted wearing a smart cream coat as he sat behind the Queen while they were driven through the streets of Crathie on the chilly winter day.
Meanwhile, Queen Camilla exuded elegance in a fur hat while sitting in the front passenger seat.
The Royal couple’s beaming appearance comes after they honored Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday.
Taking to their Instagram account on Saturday, the royal family paid tribute the duchess with stunning new portraits of her.
"As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come,” they wrote along the photos.
The Duchess of Edinburgh will celebrate her 60th birthday on January 20.