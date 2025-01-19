Entertainment

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family

The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker and Callum Turner began dating a year back in January 2024

  January 19, 2025
Every moment is thrilling for Dua Lipa!

On Sunday, January 19, the 29-year-old Levitating hitmaker turned to her official Instagram handle and dropped a carousel of photos from her girls’ night out.

Alongside the slew of snaps, the Radical Optimism songstress penned an exciting caption amid her time in Chile.

“Thank you Chileeeeeee!! I love it here so much. See you soon,” she wrote.

In the carousel, the first slide saw the singer dressed in a revealing denim top, enjoying the cold breeze blowing her silky hair as she had fun in what appears to be listening some music in a long drive.

For the outing Lipa opted to go for a bit glam makeup and accessorized her look with golden hoop earrings and also carried a shoulder bag. She also wore a golden wrist watch and a bracelet in her one hand while a silver cross necklace added charm to her overall look.

The third photo featured the global hit singer with her pals, while in the fourth slide was a snap of appetizer that the girls ordered.

Meanwhile, the last slide saw a clip where Dua Lipa and her girl gang were seen enjoying a thrilling party.

Moreover, recently it was reported that Callum Turner, who has been dating the Future Nostalgia hitmaker for a year, got engaged to her and has been constantly making efforts to surprise the singer with romantic gestures.

It was also reported that Turner has gotten “very close” to Dua Lipa’s family and her siblings also equally adore him.

