Royal

Duchess Sophie’s ‘big effort’ to win over late Queen Elizabeth REVEALED

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, made smart move to make the former queen ‘like’ her

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025

Duchess Sophie’s ‘big effort’ to win over late Queen Elizabeth REVEALED


Duchess Sophie’s elegance and big efforts are what make her one of the most cherished royals!

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who tied the knot to Prince Edward, on June 19, 1999, dated the Duke of Edinburgh for 6 years before finally making things official.

However, just impressing the Duke was not enough to make herself become a British Royal Family member as winning over late Queen Elizabeth II was also a significant and tough task.

According to Ingrid Seward, a royal expert and biographer, after Queen Elizabeth met Sophie for the first time, she did not like her much as the former queen told her friend, “You wouldn’t notice her in a crowd."

But the Duchess did all the “big efforts” to impress her late mother-in-law, making the former queen like her more and more after every meeting with Sophie.

Revealing Sophie’s efforts, he stated, "The more she saw of her, the more she liked her, especially as she made a big effort with Prince Philip, learning to ride, taking up carriage driving.”

"The Queen [Elizabeth II] always liked people who could deal with her husband. Sophie might be low-key but she’s a lot smarter than people give her credit for,” added the expert.

Duchess Sophie, born as Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, is set to mark her milestone 60th birthday on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family

Dua Lipa shares sweet post as Callum Turner gets close to her family
King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie

King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday

Mark Rylance’s wife Claire Van Kampen passes away on his birthday
King Charles faces another blow after Prince Harry declines palace invite
King Charles faces another blow after Prince Harry declines palace invite
King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie
King Charles, Queen Camilla make beaming appearance after honoring Duchess Sophie
Princess Kate, Prince William make big decision for George after family trip
Princess Kate, Prince William make big decision for George after family trip
Princess Kate takes break with James Middleton after heartfelt family update
Princess Kate takes break with James Middleton after heartfelt family update
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle lose fashion war to key royal
Princess Kate, Meghan Markle lose fashion war to key royal
Prince Harry plans to mend Royal feud with William, King Charles ahead of UK visit
Prince Harry plans to mend Royal feud with William, King Charles ahead of UK visit
Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary
Crown Princess Victoria wows in glamorous outing amid key royal anniversary
Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?
Zara Tindall to leave ‘UK permanently' after Princess Anne’s inheritance shock?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle marriage on rocks? New report reveals bombshell details
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday
King Charles honours Princess Sophie ahead of her 60th birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince Harry, Meghan get embarrassing new title after ‘disaster tourists’ label
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance
Prince William shocks fans with his ‘vast knowledge’ in new appearance