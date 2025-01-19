Royal

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looks regal in raspberry-hued dress during royal ceremony

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
A stunning new photograph of Princess Rajwa of Jordan has been released, which has stolen the hearts of royal fans.

The breathtaking image, captured by Crown Prince Al-Hussein's photographer, Hamzah Azoqa, features Princess Rajwa attending the Kitab ceremony of Tariq Judeh, the son of Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, in June 2023.

The Saudi Arabian-born royal and daughter-in-law of Queen Rania looked regal in a raspberry-hued dress adorned with an intricate floral print.

She elevated her dress with a waist-cinching black leather belt and a black cropped jacket.

Fo the jewellery, Crown Prince Al-Hussein's wife opted for a glittering chandelier earring and a single, sparkling diamond pendant.

Princess Rajwa styled her tumbling brunette hair into a neat, low ponytail, exposing her beautiful facial features complemented by light, glowy makeup.


The occasion marked one of Princess Rajwa's first public appearances since her spectacular wedding to Crown Prince Hussein in May 2023.

Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif’s Islamic marriage ceremony, known as a 'katb ktab', was held in a gazebo in the garden of the Zahran Palace

The royal ceremony was a star-studded which saw the Prince and Princess of Wales in attendance. 

