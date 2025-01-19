Prince Harry could meet King Charles during UK visit despite declining Palace stay

Prince Harry is set to visit the UK next month, and his upcoming trip has sparked widespread speculation about his potential meeting with his father, King Charles.
According to recent reports, King Charles has sent an invitation to the Duke of Sussex to stay on Buckingham palace during his visit.
However, Prince Harry has turned down his offer, instead opting for a hotel.
Although, the Duke chose not to stay at the Palace, a royal expert has suggested that he may still meet with his father, King Charles, during his visit.
"I think we've given up expecting any meeting between Harry and his family when he visits the UK,” a former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told Mirror.
She went on to say, “I imagine that his days will be consumed by the court case, but if there is a chance of meeting his father, I suppose it is possible.”
"However, there is absolutely no sign of any reconciliation between Harry and William. So any meeting between them is remains unlikely in the extreme,” Bond added.
Prince Harry will travel to London to appear before the High Court for his ongoing trial against News Group Newspapers (NGN).