David Lynch's children break silence on his death

David Lynch, who died at the age of 78 on January 16, had four children

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 19, 2025
David Lynch’s children have broken their silence after his sad demise.

Jennifer, Austin, Riley, and Lula Lynch posted a joint statement on social media about the filmmaker following his death on January 16.

“David Lynch, our beloved dad, was a guiding light of creativity, love, and peace," they wrote in a post on X.

The siblings also announced that a worldwide group meditation would be held in honor of their father on what would have been his 79th birthday on Monday, January 20, as they welcomed fans to join.

“We invite you all to join us in a worldwide group meditation at 12:00pm NOON PST for 10 minutes,” the X post continued.

It further added, “Let us come together, wherever we are, to honor his legacy by spreading peace and love across the world. Please take this time to meditate, reflect, and send positivity into the universe.”

“Thank you for being part of this celebration of his life. Love, Jennifer, Austin, Riley and Lula Lynch,” the statement concluded.

David Lynch had four children, daughter Jennifer, shared with his first wife Peggy Reavey, son Austin, with his second wife Mary Fisk, and Riley, with his third wife Mary Sweeney.

He welcomed his youngest daughter Lula in 2012 with his ex-wife Emily Stofle. 

