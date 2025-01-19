Paris Hilton, sister Nicky announce exciting family fest

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton are teaming up for a “great cause!”
In a joint-post shared by the Hilton sisters on their Instagram handles on Sunday, January 19, The Simple Life actress made an announcement in which she shared details about an exciting family festival that is set to take place in New York City.
“The Hilton sisters are teaming up for a great cause,” began the caption, adding, “Nicky and Paris Hilton are hosting the third annual Young Hearts Friend Fest at the @MuseumOfIcecream on January 28.”
Mentioning about the great cause behind the event, the caption stated, “Benefiting @GodsLoveNYC, this special event celebrates volunteerism and encourages children and families to get involved in and give back to their communities.”
The sisters also teased thrilling games and fun activities that are planned for the festival.
“Enjoy a magical evening swimming in a sprinkle pool, cotton candy art, music, face painting, cupcake decorating, and, of course, lots of ice cream,” wrote Paris Hilton.
The post was quick to grab the attention of Hilton’s fans and followers who filled the comment section with their delightful messages.
“You are a perfect person, everything you do should be an example,” admired one.
Another wrote, “Loves it. Thank you, Hiltons,” while a third praised, “You are incredible. always helping others. This is why we love you!!!!!!!”
The 2025 event will mark the third annual family festival.