Colombia peace talk failure kills over 80, forcing thousands to evacuate

Peace agreement failure between northeast Columbian rebels of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) has led to extreme violence.
As per Associated Press, more than 80 people were killed over the weekend after the government’s failed attempt to establish peace with ELN.
As per the governor of North Santander, William Villamizar, around twenty others were left injured in the dispute that has forced thousands to flee their homes.
Furthermore, community leader Carmelo Guerrero and seven other people who were trying to obtain the peace deal were among the victims of the killing.
The conflict between the two groups has forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes, take shelter in mountains, and soccer stadiums, or seek help from the government.
Defense Minister Ivan Velasquez travelled to the northeast town of Cúcuta on Sunday and shared a statement, emphasising to prioritise the lives of residents of the region and the security of the communities.
Along with the security meetings, the officials also prepared 10 tons of food and hygiene kits for nearly 5,000 people in Ocaña and Tibú, who have fled the violence.
Columbia’s government has asked the ELN to suspend all attacks and allow authorities to enter the region and provide humanitarian aid.
The ELN and former members of FARC are battling in Catatumbo to take control over the key border regions that have coca leaf plantations.
In a statement shared over the weekend, the ELN said it had warned former FARC members that if they "continued attacking the population…there was no other way out than armed confrontation."
Moreover, they also accused them of several killings in the area, including claiming the lives of a couple and their nine-month-old baby on January 15.
Army commander Gen. Luis Emilio Santamaria asserted that they are trying to establish a safe passage between Tibú and Cúcuta for the safe evacuation of residents forced to flee the attacked areas.