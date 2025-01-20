Sports

Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments

Djokovic refuses interview at Australian Open after ‘journalist’ of channel made ‘insulting’ comments

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • January 20, 2025
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcasters offensive comments
Novak Djokovic receives apology after broadcaster's 'offensive' comments

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic receives an apology from the broadcaster who made “insulting” comments about him.

According to The Washington Times, after a fourth-round victory on Sunday, January 19, 2025, in the 2025 Australian Open, the 24-time Grand Slam winner refused to give an interview to the channel whose “sports journalist” has made “offensive” comments about him and Serbian fans.

The 37-year-old said that we wanted an apology from Channel 9 and Tony Jones, who called the Paris Olympic gold medallist overrated during an on-air show in front of his supporters at Melbourne Park.

Without naming Jones, he asserted that a “famous sports journalist who works for official broadcaster Channel 9… made a mockery of Serbian fans and also made insulting and offensive comments toward me.”

He also threatened that he would not speak with the network until he received an apology.

Following this, the Australian network on Monday, January 20, 2025, issued a statement to apologise to the tennis star “for any offence caused from comments made during a recent live cross.”

The statement read, “No harm was intended towards Novak or his fans. We look forward to further showcasing his Australian Open campaign at Melbourne Park.”

Later Jones also apologised to the record eight-time year-end number 1 player and his fans for his comments, which he “considered to be humour.”

Notably, in a power-packed Australian Open quarterfinal clash, Djokovic will face number three-seeded Carlos Alcaraz on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Soha Ali Khan shares update on actor's health

James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'

James Cameron gives sneak peek into 'Avatar 3: Fires and Ash'
Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone

Duchess Sophie hit with shocking news on 60th birthday milestone
Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'

Coldplay lights up Mumbai with legendary shoutout: 'Shah Rukh Khan Forever'

Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Coco Gauff's TikTok grief turns into new habit for more 'productive' life
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Novak Djokovic sets up thrilling quarter-final clash with Carlos Alcaraz
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Lionel Messi gives ‘coldest’ response to Club America fans
Aryana Sabalenka ‘super happy’ to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinals
Aryana Sabalenka ‘super happy’ to qualify for Australian Open quarterfinals
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card incidents in his career?
How often Cristiano Ronaldo faces red card incidents in his career?
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Jannik Sinner makes history at Australian Open with dominant victory
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Lionel Messi chants during Al Nassr match
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Raducanu Australian Open dreams end with career heaviest defeat to Swiatek
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Erling Haaland signs new long-term deal with Manchester City
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Naomi Osaka injury gives Belinda Bencic chance to win Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
Carlos Alcaraz shares surprising plan if he wins Australian Open
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more
A look into Cristiano Ronaldo’s lavish world: Mansions, yachts, watches and more