Wayne Rooney reveals 'biggest' regret of his football career

Wayne Rooney is widely considered as one of the best players of his generation

Wayne Rooney has opened up about the biggest regret of his football career.

Before the 2006 World Cup, Rooney was at his best, following a standout performance at Euro 2004.

However, he broke a metatarsal playing for Manchester United against Chelsea just a month before the World Cup in Germany, forcing a desperate race to get fit in time.

His tournament ended in disappointment when he was sent off in England's quarter-final against Portugal after accidentally stamping on Ricardo Carvalho, triggering a heated confrontation between the two teams.

Cristiano Ronaldo was then seen speaking to the referee who then sent Rooney off.

The Portuguese star's wink toward the Portugal bench was widely interpreted in England as a celebration of Rooney's red card.

On BBC's The Wayne Rooney Show, the former player admitted that he wishes he had skipped the 2006 World Cup.

He said, "I regret going to the World Cup 2006 probably. I weren’t fit, I shouldn't have went and then it ended with getting a red card and so yeah if I went back, I probably wouldn't go."

Rooney further revealed that Newcastle United had also tried to sign him in 2004 before he ultimately joined Manchester United for £27 million.

Ronaldo and Rooney played together at Manchester United for five years between 2004 and 2009.

