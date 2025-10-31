Cristiano Ronaldo's son makes proud debut for Portugal U16 

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of Portugal captain and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, made his international debut for the country's Under-16 team in the Federation Cup in Turkey.
On Thursday, October 30, the 15-year-old made a brief cameo in Portugal's 2-0 win over the host country, as he came off the bench during stoppage time.
Samuel Tavares of Sporting CP and Rafael Cabral of SC Braga were on target as Portugal started their campaign with a convincing victory over the hosts.
His highly anticipated international match came after he showed off his skills at Al Nassr's youth setup in Saudi Arabia, where his father currently stars.
Earlier this year, Ronaldo Jr impressed when he scored twice in Portugal's 3-2 victory over Croatia in the Vlatko Markovic International Tournament final.
A Portuguese youth coach told local media, "He's learning the game the right way-through patience, training, and a strong mindset. The name brings pressure, but he's earning his place."
This debut came as his father, Cristiano Ronaldo Sr, continued to rewrite football history, having recently surpassed 950 career goals and extended his record as the highest scorer in men's international football.
Ronaldo Sr has spoken several times about his son's ambitions in football, and in an earlier interview he noted, "He tells me he wants to be better than me. I tell him it's not easy – but nothing is impossible if you work hard."
Portugal's U16 is set to face Wales next on November 1, before taking on England on November 4, in the group stages.