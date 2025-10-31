Sports

Jannik Sinner braces for "really difficult" Ben Shelton clash at Paris Masters

The Italian tennis player defeated Francisco Cerundolo 7-5, 6-1 in the third round of the Paris Masters

Jannik Sinner is gearing up for a Paris Masters clash with Ben Shelton after defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, who has extended his sensational indoor winning streak to 23 matches, might snatch the top spot from Carlos Alcaraz if he emerged victorious in the tournament.

Sinner's quarterfinal opponent in Friday's match would be the American tennis player, who defeated 12th-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-6, 6-3.

Following the match, the 24-year-old noted, "I hope I can recover physically, that's my main priority."

"I'm trying to manage it in the best way, but it's clear that I'm not at 100%. It's gonna be a really difficult opponent tomorrow. I have to play at 100%. Hopefully, I can do that. We all hope for a great match," said Sinner.

The Italian tennis player is chasing a fifth title of the year and overall the 23rd title. He claimed an ATP tournament in Vienna last week despite suffering from cramps.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz shocked the tennis world after his exit from the Paris Masters second round following the defeat against unseeded Cameron Norrie.

As the Spanish tennis player's Paris journey ends, the focus remains on Sinner and his chances to reclaim the World No. 1 ranking.

When asked if he can overtake the Spaniard this season, Jannik Sinner replied, "This year, it's going to be impossible."

