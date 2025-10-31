Aryana Sabalenka leads top players in push for Grand Slam prize money reform

World number one Aryana Sabalenka has called on the Grand Slam tournaments to negotiate as top players intensify their demands for higher prize money and better support for players.
Sabalenka is part of a group of top 20 players including Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff who have requested the four Grand Slam tournaments to give more of their prize money to all the players, not just the winner.
"The Slams are the top of our sport. I would just ask that they come to the table to have a conversation and see if we can find mutually beneficial solutions," Sabalenka told BBC Sports.
The players want guarantees that the Grand Slams will make changes to better support their physical and mental health.
All the top players have given each of the four Grand Slam tournaments their own proposals detailing the changes they want to be made.
Meanwhile, the Grand Slam organizers say they are willing to discuss the sport's future but have defended the current prize money and "state-of-the-art facilities."
Currently, the Grand Slam tournaments do not provide funding for player welfare programs.
The ATP and WTA Tours provide £60 million and top players want the Grand Slams to contribute a similar amount.