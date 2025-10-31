Kylian Mbappe vows to keep 'shinning' following Golden Shoe triumph

Kylian Mbappe vows to keep moving forward at Real Madrid following his sensational debut season and European Golden Shoe triumph.
The french football star scored 31 goals in just 34 games during the 2024-25 season.
Mbappe was presented with the European Golden Shoe on Friday in the presidential box at Santiago Bernabeu.
Among Europe's top five leagues, Mohammed Salah came closest to Mbappe with 29 goals, as per Goal.
After achieving the award, Mbappe expressed his gratitude to everyone and admitted that he dreams of winning more titles and defending the individual award next year as well.
"It’s the first time I’ve won it. It means a lot. I have to thank my teammates, who have come here and helped me in every way, to find the best version of Kylian. We have an incredible group and we hope to win many titles this season," the 26-year-old said.
Meanwhile, the club president Florentino Perez called on him to achieve even more success.
“Today we are very happy because an award as prestigious as the Golden Boot is given to one of the best players in the world," Perez said.
The club president further added, "Dear Kylian, congratulations. This is the fruit of your labour, and I want you to know that I, as president of Real Madrid, am very proud to have a player like you."
Mbappe has started the 2025-26 season remarkably well, scoring 16 goals in 13 games.